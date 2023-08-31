‘In the next 24/48 hours’: Tottenham are about to try and use £28m player in swap deals – journalist

Tottenham have a lot of work to do over the next 48 hours or so.

The north London club still need to strengthen their squad, and, more pressingly, they need to get some players out of the door.

Indeed, Spurs, quite simply, have a squad that it too big, and they need to shift a few bodies if they can.

Spurs may have to get creative here, and some swap deals may be in the offing.

We’ve already heard that Davinson Sanchez could be offered in a deal for Brennan Johnson, and now, according to Sami Mokbel, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tottenham could also use Sergio Reguilon in part-exchange deals for some of their other targets.

Reguilon could be used as bait

Mokbel shared what he knows about the £28m player.

“I think Reguilon will be one of the players Tottenham try to use as a makeweight in deals for their targets in the next 24/48 hours. I know that has been the case so far this season without any takers. I think it will be tough to sell him permanently due to the wages he’s on, so I think Reguilon’s best bet may be a loan away again or a move in another deal that see Tottenham pay some of his wages to top up what the other club would pay,” Mokbel said.

Difficult

On the surface, using Reguilon as a makeweight in certain deals makes a lot of sense, but this may actually make any transfer more difficult.

Indeed, swap deals are so rare because they’re so complicated. They’re an accounting nightmare and you need to agree two sets of personal terms as well as a fee.

This is a possibility, but, in all honesty, it won’t be easy for Tottenham to push ahead with this plan.