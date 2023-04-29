‘In the maybe category’: 22-year-old midfielder is someone Liverpool could sign this summer - journalist











Speaking on The RedMen TV, Neil Jones has shared what he knows about Khephren Thuram amid a number of links to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old midfielder was named as a transfer target for the Anfield outfit last week. According to The Independent he’s a player who is loved by Jurgen Klopp and the Merseyside club could make a summer move.

Jones has heard similar. He says that the 22-year-old is certainly on Liverpool’s list, but he’s not as concrete a target as some would have you believe, stating that the Nice star is sitting firmly in the ‘maybe’ category in terms of players Liverpool could move to sign this summer.

Thuram a potential target

Jones shared what he knows about the youngster.

“The price, the age, the profile, the potential he has. He’s definitely someone on a list that Liverpool would be looking at. You wouldn’t believe how many players Liverpool are looking at. Thuram is in the maybe category, that would be the word, there are a lot in that maybe category,” Jones said.

Keep him in mind

It doesn’t sound as though Liverpool are incredibly keen on the idea of signing Thuram this summer, but he’s definitely one to keep in mind if the Reds can’t sign their top targets this summer.

You have the likes of Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch and Jude Bellingham as the Reds’ top targets, but with all three of those players’ clubs wanting to keep them, Liverpool may have to start looking a bit further down their list.

At the age of just 22, Thuram is far from the finished product, but he is a brilliant prospect who could quickly become a key player for a team like Liverpool if he’s coached correctly.

