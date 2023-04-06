‘In the gym too much’: Danny Murphy says one Liverpool player has put on too much weight











Danny Murphy believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold has spent too much time in the gym lately.

Speaking on Vibe with Five, Murphy spoke about the right-back, and he’s noticed something of a physical transformation.

Indeed, the pundit says that Alexander-Arnold now looks to be too top heavy, stating that his mobility is now being affected by his size.

Murphy says that when you look at footage of the defender from a couple of years ago he does look significantly smaller.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) in action during the football match between Real Madrid and Liverpool valid for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League celebrated in Madrid, Spain at Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday 15 March 2023 (Photo by Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold put on too much weight

Murphy spoke about the 24-year-old.

“One more quick question because somebody put this to me the other day. He’s top heavy. He’s been in the gym too much. A mate of mine was saying that he’s too big, and I looked at some videos from two seasons ago and this season and he might be,” Murphy said.

Bound to happen

Murphy says that Alexander-Arnold has gotten bigger over the past few years, and that’s not surprising at all.

Put aside the fact that he’s a top level Premier League footballer, he made his debut as a teenager and he’s now 24, his body was still growing and maturing at this point.

The fact that a player who has burst onto the scene as a teenager has grown into his body shouldn’t be a surprise.

Yes, it may have made him a little bit slower, but it’s not as though he’s a slouch, nor is he this hulking figure a la Adama Traore.

Alexander-Arnold’s issues mainly come down to his confidence and lack of support, not the fact he’s put on too much muscle.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Show all