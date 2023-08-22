Tottenham Hotspur sold Harry Kane a couple of weeks ago now, but, as of yet, they’ve not re-invested any of the cash they received for their star striker.

Indeed, it’s been quite some time since Spurs made a signing, and many are wondering who will be the next through the door.

Defensive reinforcements are certainly important as Tottenham are currently lacking a lot of depth at the back.

The likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Edmond Tapsoba have been linked, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Clement Lenglet remains a player to keep an eye on as we enter the final days of the transfer window.

Watch Lenglet

Romano shared what he knows about the £32m player.

“I mentioned Monaco before, but Tosin Adarabioyo is a player they are following, he has been in the list for a long time. Clement Lenglet could return to Tottenham, at the moment it’s not concrete or advanced, but in the final days of the window, in case Barcelona can’t find another solution for Lenglet, it could be one to watch,” Romano said.

Underwhelming

We don’t want to criticise Tottenham too much after such a fantastic weekend, but it has to be said that this would be an underwhelming end to the transfer window.

Spurs headed into this summer needing a wholesale defensive rebuild, but it looks as though we could well finish this summer with Micky Van de Ven being the only new defensive addition.

Of course, Guglielmo Vicario will also help Spurs concede fewer goals, but, the backline needed major surgery, and it’s not quite happened yet.

Let’s hope that Spurs have another trick up their sleeve other than Lenglet.