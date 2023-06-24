Arnaut Danjuma will not be returning to Tottenham on a permanent basis.

The Dutchman joined Spurs on loan in January, and he didn’t make much of an impact in north London to say the least.

He barely got off the bench, and when he did play, he wasn’t the most effective player in the team, that’s for sure.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Tom Allnutt shared what he knows about Danjuma, and he says that Spurs will not be signing him, not only due to the fact he hasn’t impressed on the pitch, but due to the fact there are some serious questions about his personality and the effect he’ll have on the squad and in the changing room.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Danjuma won’t be re-signed

Allnutt shared what he knows about Danjuma.

“My impression with Danjuma was that he was signed as a loan signing if he did really well they’d think about signing him, but there was never the firm intention to sign him permanently. I think the club were always sceptical of his long-term prospects, in part because of him as a player and there were some question marks about his personality as well in the squad and in the changing room,” Allnutt said.

Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Best off avoided

If Danjuma was indeed a disruptive figure in the Tottenham dressing room, then they’re best off avoiding this move.

Ange Postecoglou’s new era is about to begin, and the last thing Spurs need is a player who isn’t going to buy into the new system or kick up a fuss about not playing.

We don’t know what Danjuma was like behind the scenes, and from the outside looking in, he seems like a good professional, but it sounds as though some at Spurs didn’t quite take to him.