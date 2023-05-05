‘In the background’: David Ornstein says Leeds are already planning for another big change











Sam Allardyce may have only become the Leeds manager this week, but the club are already thinking about who will replace Big Sam in the dugout.

Indeed, according to David Ornstein, speaking on NBC, Leeds are already starting to gather up interest in the background as they look for a new, permanent, head coach.

Unfortunately for Allardyce, Ornstein doesn’t believe that the 68-year-old is in the running for the permanent role at the moment, stating that Leeds hope to return to the style of play they were cultivating before Big Sam came in.

Leeds already planning for new manager

Ornstein shared what he knows about Leeds.

“You never know, he might come into the thinking as the permenant appointment. I think they’re starting to gather interest in the background for the new head coach. I would say it would be unlikely to be Allardyce, they will more likely go for the style of football they were building prior,” Ornstein said.

Options out there

If Leeds want to return to that Marcelo Bielsa/Jesse Masch high-pressing, all-action style of play then there are plenty of options out there for them.

Marcelo Gallardo, who rejected the Leeds job after Marsch left, is still unemployed, Jorge Sampaoli may be attainable as he’s back in Brazil now after a poor spell with Sevilla, while Ralph Hasenhuttl would be the continuation of the Red Bull theme.

Of course, Leeds can’t do too much forward planning in terms of their new manager. After all, they don’t know what division they will be in next season, but the fact that they’re already making plans is promising.

One thing is for sure, Leeds need to get this appointment right.

