Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool will beat Arsenal this weekend at Anfield.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Essential Football Podcast, Jamie Carragher has been previewing Liverpool’s game against Arsenal this weekend, and he’s given a scoreline prediction.

The Reds face the Gunners in what is an absolutely massive game for both teams. If Liverpool win here, their top four dreams stay alive, while Arsenal’s title hopes fade ever so slightly, but a win at Anfield for Mikel Arteta’s side would make the north London club firm favourites for the title from this point.

This is a huge game, and it’s one that isn’t easy to predict.

Carragher has had a go at predicting this match, and, inevitably, he’s backed his former club to get the job done with a 2-1 win.

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

Carragher gave his verdict on this match.

“I really don’t know and I’m not sitting on the fence. I know Arsenal are much better than Liverpool, I have that Anfield factor in the back of my head, could the atmosphere get to the Arsenal players, I could never go against Liverpool at Anfield, I don’t think I ever have and I don’t think I ever will so I’m going to go for 2-1 to Liverpool,” Carragher said.

Home advantage

Liverpool come into this game in terrible form, but, as Carragher says, you can’t discount the advantage the Reds will get from playing at Anfield here.

Indeed, Liverpool very rarely lose on home soil, and it’s hard to see Arsenal bucking that trend here.

The Reds have lost just once on Merseyside this term, and while Arsenal have the quality to come and ruffle a few feathers, hardly anyone comes away from Anfield with three points.

This is a massive test for Arsenal, and if they win here, they will be more than worthy of the Premier League title.

