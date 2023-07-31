‘In talks’: Liverpool looking to sign 16 year-old gem from West Ham United – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are having a big transfer window and they are also looking to sign top prospects. Now Fabrizio Romano has reported on their interest in Amara Nallo.

Liverpool have already bolstered their first team with some top talents but now they want to add some players to their great academy.

Fabrizio Romano reported this transfer update. He said: “Understand Liverpool are in talks to sign new young talent for Academy — 2006 born centre back Amara Nallo from West Ham. Negotiations ongoing with Liverpool.”

This is very exciting news, but one that will no doubt frustrate those at West Ham who will want to keep hold of their top talents.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool trying to sign Amara Nallo from West Ham

The fact that Liverpool are trying to sign the young centre-back emphasises that he is highly-rated in his position. Nallo has started to break into the U18 team at West Ham despite only being 16 years-old.

Liverpool already have some top young talents. Harvey Elliot and Ben Doak are top young prospects. Manager Jurgen Klopp loves to give these players time in the senior squad.

We have seen Doak heavily involved in pre-season despite only being 17 years-old. Klopp is great at getting the best out of young prospects.

No doubt Nallo will start in the academy, but if he impresses, he will no doubt be given a chance with the first team at Liverpool.

West Ham is a good club to be at for academy stars. We have seen players like Declan Rice integrated and become top stars.

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Despite this, it will always be exciting to see a huge Premier League club, like Liverpool, with lots of history, want to sign you.

West Ham may find it hard to keep hold of their gem in defence. Romano reporting that negotiations are ongoing suggests that a deal could be struck between the two sides.