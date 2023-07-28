Arsenal have signed three massive names this summer, and now, they need to sell a few players to offset the costs.

The likes of Folarin Balogun and Kieran Tierney have been highlighted as potential players who could be sold, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, there have been private discussions about selling Thomas Partey.

Indeed, the journalist says that Arsenal have spoken in private about selling their ‘important’ player this summer, but after failing to field much interest in the player, there’s now a big chance he ends up staying at Arsenal instead.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Partey sale discussed

Romano shared what he knows about Partey.

“I think there is a good chance now for Thomas Partey staying, it is a concrete possibility, because Arsenal at the beginning of the window were open to letting him go, they always said in private conversations in the club that they were prepared to let him go for big money, he wasn’t out of the project, but he was available if someone put £40-£45m at least as the fee for Thomas Partey. Nobody was paying that money,” Romano said.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Worth keeping

Partey may be the type of player you can sell to raise funds in a transfer window, but, in all honesty, he’s still a player worth keeping.

Let’s not forget, last season Partey was genuinely one of the very best players in the Premier League, and while he’s not made as many headlines, you’d be hard-pressed to make an argument that Declan Rice outperformed him.

Partey has been brilliant for Arsenal over the past 12 months, and if the Gunners want to push for the top honours this season, they should really be considering keeping the Ghanaian at the club, even if he’s just a depth option.