‘In play’: Claim has just been made about Qatari bidders potentially taking over Tottenham

Tottenham are currently owned by a mix of Joe Lewis’s ENIC and Daniel Levy as they continue to fly under Ange Postecoglou.

After a number of frustrating years both on and off the field, Tottenham are finally getting some rewards as Postecoglou works his magic.

However, the better Spurs get, the more fans will want further improvements made. And with that, it might mean a takeover is needed.

And according to finance expert Kieran Maguire on the Price of Football podcast, Qatar could well end up being in the mix to buy Spurs.

Finance expert claims Tottenham could land Qatari takeover

Discussing the Sheikh Jassim bid to take over at Manchester United, Maguire discussed his displeasure at the United owners.

But in the same comments, Maguire conceded that Jassim could end up going for Tottenham down the line.

“What we heard from sources close to the Jassim bid was that he was completely hacked off with the conduct of the Glazers. They felt they were slippery, is the way I would politely describe them and they’ve certainly got no desire to return to the table,” Maguire said.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

“I think there’s probably a greater chance of them taking over Spurs than taking over Manchester United at present. If we take a look at the Premier League, United are a club looking for a change of influence or ownership. Spurs are in play, it’s fair to say, given the circumstances around their owners.”

Tottenham takeover could be massive

While Spurs might be flying under Big Ange, there will come a point where more money is needed to keep improving the squad.

At the moment, you do feel Tottenham are just a few injuries away from looking quite short in key areas.

Of course, Levy and ENIC will likely back Postecoglou if he wants new players in January, especially if the chance of winning the title is on.

However, Qatari money would be massive and like we’ve seen at Man City, could be a game-changer.