Tottenham have been irresistible in the attack this season.

The north London club are getting forwards with so much intent this term, and one of the most noticeable things from Tottenham this term is the attacking intent from their full-backs.

Emerson Royal already has a goal to his name, while Destiny Udogie looks to be flying down the left side as well, delivering some fantastic crosses and killer balls.

However, according to Chris Sutton, speaking on the Fantasy 606 Podcast, Tottenham have another full-back who is even better at passing than Udogie is in the shape of Pedro Porro.

Porro a better passer than Udogie

Sutton gave his verdict on the two defenders.

“Don’t go for Udogie. I will tell you why. If you’re going to pick a Tottenham defender, in my view, Pedro Porro is your man. Positionally, he plays higher up and he’s used as more of an attacking player and he has a better range of passing than Udogie, you’re on the wrong horse there with Udogie,” Sutton said.

Exciting duo

Whether or not Porro is a better attacking outlet than Udogie is certainly up for debate, but regardless of your view, it’s impossible to say that this isn’t a very exciting duo that Tottenham have.

Ange Postecoglou’s system is all about attacking, and having two full-backs in your team who can get forward with such ease is exactly what Spurs need.

Of course, there’s a bit of an imbalance when both Porro and Udogie are on the pitch at the same time, but, in all honesty, it seems to be working for Spurs at the moment.

One thing is for sure, Tottenham are a very exciting team to watch right now.