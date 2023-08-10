‘In my opinion’: Pundit thinks 29-year-old should never have signed for Arsenal in the first place

Brad Friedel has suggested that Matt Turner probably should not have joined Arsenal in the first place after leaving the Emirates for Nottingham Forest after just one year.

Friedel was speaking on talkSPORT after the USMNT international completed his move away from the Gunners to join Steve Cooper’s side.

Few Arsenal fans would have imagined before the summer that Matt Turner would end up leaving before the deadline. The 29-year-old seemed to be an ideal number two for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Finding someone to be a back-up goalkeeper is one of the most challenging tasks for clubs. So having an international stopper as backup to Aaron Ramsdale appeared to be ideal.

Friedel thinks Turner shouldn’t have joined Arsenal

But Arsenal have now made a move to sign David Raya from Brentford. And with that, the Gunners have given Turner the green light to move to the City Ground.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Friedel clearly thinks that heading to Forest is the right decision for Turner as he does not believe that Arsenal was the right club for him in the first place.

“The guy who was just there, Matt Turner, sat on the bench for a whole year. He shouldn’t have really signed for Arsenal in the first place in my opinion. He’s good enough to play somewhere,” he told talkSPORT.

It will be interesting to see how Turner fares at Forest. He is surely going to start the campaign as their number one.

Obviously, it is hard to imagine that Arsenal will rue letting Turner go. But Turner does have a point to prove. This is a step up for him given that he will get the chance to be number one.

He has not been America’s number one for that long. So he is still slightly unproven at the very highest level.

Certainly, Arsenal fans will be intrigued to see how he gets on now that he has moved on to join Forest.