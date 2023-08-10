‘In London tonight’: West Ham on verge of ‘world-class’ signing after Alvarez – Romano

West Ham United have just got one signing over the line, and a second one should follow suit before the weekend.

The Hammers announced the signing of Edson Alvarez on Thursday, the midfielder joining in a reported £35.4m deal.

West Ham should be making it two over the next 24 hours, with James Ward-Prowse seemingly close to a move.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has now taken to Twitter with an update for the Hammers faithful involving the Southampton star.

The midfielder is “in London tonight” ahead of a medical – which has already been booked – with West Ham on Friday.

Romano definitively said that Ward-Prowse “is joining West Ham” in wake of the “confirmed” agreement reached on Wednesday.

The transfer insider also provided a brief update on Harry Maguire to West Ham, just saying that talks are still in process.

Our view

After a long summer with very few updates on the incoming transfer front, things are finally moving in the right direction for West Ham.

Alvarez is on board, Ward-Prowse looks set to be next through the door, and Maguire to West Ham also seems likely.

Ward-Prowse is a “world-class” midfielder who’ll be an amazing asset for David Moyes and co.

This saga has gone on for long – indeed, Ward-Prowse has actually started his new season with Saints – so it’s good that it seems to be coming to a positive end for those in claret and blue.

At the same time, Declan Rice has left, and speculation over Lucas Paqueta’s future is persisting as well.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days and weeks. Hopefully the Brazilian will stay put and the Hammers don’t lose another key player.