‘In his system’: Arteta thinks ‘nearly player’ will be so much better if he signs for Arsenal – journalist

Mikel Arteta thinks he could be the man to unlock Kai Havertz’s potential in the Premier League.

Havertz has, of course, been strongly linked with Arsenal as of late.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Dean Jones stated that the Arsenal manager wants to unlock Havertz’s full potential, and the Spanish gaffer is of the genuine opinion that Havertz could fit well into his system.

Arteta thinks he can unlock Havertz

Jones shared what he knows about the Arsenal boss and the Chelsea star.

“I can tell you what I’ve heard from speaking to people about why they want Havertz. His adaptability and versatility to be honest. Arteta wants to unlock the German international Kai Havertz and he believes that he has been misused at Chelsea and the Premier League hasn’t seen the proper version of Kai. He thinks that in his system there are better ways that Havertz can be adapted to fulfil his potential,” Jones said.

Untapped potential

Mikel Arteta thinks that he could unlock Havertz, and the reality is that there is a lot of untapped potential there.

Described as a ‘nearly player’ during his time in England, there’s long been this feeling that we haven’t seen the best of Havertz at all.

Let’s not forget, this is a young man who once scored 17 goals in a Bundesliga season, he can be lethal when he’s at his best.

Arteta clearly has a vision in mind for Havertz, and if he does join the Gunners, he could well get back to his best.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Arteta decides to use Havertz if he signs.