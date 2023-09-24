Martin Keown now thinks that Everton’s James Tarkowski has an underrated area of his game after the win against Brentford.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day, Keown was full of praise for Tarkowski’s performance overall.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

However, along with a celebration of his aerial ability, Keown was also quick to praise Tarkowski’s passing range.

Tarkowski played an excellent long pass to assist Abdoulaye Doucoure in the first half, and was spot on with his passing all day.

Keown said: “So dominant, he [James Tarkowski] really is.

“And [Jarrad] Branthwaite next to him just frees him up a little bit to really dominate.

“He’s a player I’ve always liked in terms of his ability and the way that he dominates.”

Speaking about Tarkowski’s Everton assist Keown added: “And he’s got this in his locker as well, a nice little chip in here, lovely weight on it.”

Whilst a typical Sean Dyche centre-back may not often be praised for their passing, Tarkowski clearly has the attributes.

Moreover, it shouldn’t be too surprising given that Tarkowski has previously been in the England squad.

Keown was so impressed by Tarkowski’s passing for Everton

Whilst Keown reserved special praise for Tarkowski, he really could have aimed it at several Everton players.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner and Dwight McNeil were all brilliant as well.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

And a strong Everton performance will prove very timely for Sean Dyche and the club’s fans.

Stats have suggested that Everton were unfortunately to have endured such a slow start to the season, but that is already on the way to being rectified.

And as Keown’s praise suggests, there are still several Everton players including Tarkowski that have further potential to deliver.

Everton’s next league game is against Luton Town at Goodison Park, and all connected with the club will hope they can continue their good performance.