‘In his head’: Journalist says ‘fantastic’ player convinced himself he’s signing for Arsenal weeks ago

Declan Rice has been considering himself an Arsenal player in his own head for weeks heading into this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on The Done Deal Show about Rice’s future.

As many will know, Rice has been linked to Arsenal for ages, and the player himself was seemingly sold on the move.

In fact, according to Jones, Rice had been considering himself an Arsenal player heading into the summer, but now that Manchester City have entered the race, that could all change.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Rice convinced he was joining Arsenal

The journalist shared what he knows about the ‘fantastic‘ player.

“Arsenal definitely still have one more opportunity here, and they need to move fast on it and they need to get it right. Let’s not forget that Declan Rice does want to join Arsenal and has been pretty much an Arsenal player in his head coming into this summer, so we have to remember that is the situation, that is the situation and I’m not discarding Arsenal at all,” Jones said.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Set on it

Rice was seemingly set on this move to Arsenal, and for that reason, they may still be leading the race.

Indeed, while being a footballer isn’t quite like any other job, the mental energy exerted by preparing for this sort of switch is massive, and if Rice is in a mindset where he’s ready to move to Arsenal, he may just stick with that plan regardless.

Of course, it all depends on the money on offer from the Gunners and Man City respectively, but if both teams put in similar offers that are accepted by West Ham, don’t be shocked if Rice opts for the Emirates rather than the Etihad.