Tottenham have been strongly linked to two new attackers this week.

It’s been reported that the north London club are pushing to sign Brennan Johnson, while links to Ansu Fati have been persistent over the past 24 hours.

It looked as though Fati may be headed to Brighton at one point, but according to Sky, Tottenham are still in the race.

So, with both Fati and Johnson linked, which one will Tottenham sign? Well, according to Sami Mokbel, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tottenham’s plan is to sign both the ‘amazing‘ attacker and Johnson.

Spurs want both

Mokbel shared what he knows about Fati and Johnson.

“I think there’s a will to do both. There is a will to do both players, that’s what I was led to believe, if they can seal that off financially and do both, they are open to doing that. As it stands Barcelona insist they want a loan fee and they want his wages covered in full for the season which is a big ask. That’s where the make or break factor will be, particularly if they want Johnson as well. Fati has legs, and I was led to believe that is a deal they were looking to do in addition to Johnson rather than instead of,” Mokbel said.

Overkill

While the idea of Fati and Johnson coming to Tottenham is very exciting, we can’t help but think that this would be unnecessary.

If Spurs sign both of these players, they will have Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Ansu Fati and Brennan Johnson as their wide options. That’s five quality players to fit into two positions, it just doesn’t add up.

Of course, both Son and Johnson can also play as centre-forwards, but even then, we feel like Spurs would have too many wingers if they were to complete both of these deals.