‘In a million years’: 50-year-old has absolutely no chance of becoming the new Tottenham manager – pundit

Tottenham Hotspur have no chance of hiring Zinedine Zidane according to one pundit.

Speaking on ESPN, Craig Burley has been discussing who could end up being the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur and one man who definitely won’t be getting the job.

Burley was presented with a list of managers who could be considered for the Spurs job, and amongst those names was a certain Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane has been linked with Tottenham by Sky Italy, but Burley has dismissed the notion that the Frenchman could end up in the Spurs dugout claiming that this move is not happening in a million years.

No chance for Zidane

Burley spoke about Zizou potentially going to Spurs.

“Thomas Frank has done an amazing job at Brentford and their recruitment has been excellent, I mentioned Kompany last time. There’s a lot. I mean you can take Zinedine Zidane off that list, it’s never happening in a million years,” Burley said.

Won’t be happening

Zidane may well be appreciated by Spurs, but we can quite confidently say that this isn’t a move that is very likely.

Zidane’s managerial stock is, quite simply, too high for him to be joining a club like Tottenham.

After winning three Champions Leagues, Zidane is pretty much able to walk into any top job he wants, and with Christophe Galtier on the ropes at PSG, a move back to his home country could be on the cards this summer.

No disrespect to Tottenham, but a serial winner like Zidane probably wouldn’t consider joining a club that hasn’t won a trophy in 15 years.

Yes, he loves a challenge, but he also knows his worth, he can join another Champions League contender if he bides his time rather than just jumping into the Spurs job.

