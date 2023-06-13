Ben Jacobs has claimed that Mikel Arteta would sign Ilkay Gundogan in a heartbeat if he could.

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jacobs was discussing the German midfielder as he comes to the end of his Manchester City contract, and he noted that Arsenal do have a strong, and genuine, interest in the player.

Indeed, Jacobs says that the Gunners would very much like Gundogan to come to the Emirates, claiming that Arteta would want the 32-year-old signed up in a heartbeat.

Would sign Gundogan tomorrow

Jacobs shared what he knows about Gundogan and Arsenal.

“A lot will depend on the player feeding back to the club. He is 32 years of age, he, in the past has had his interest piqued by Barcelona, and with Arsenal the interest is very serious I would say. Arteta would take the player in a heartbeat, there is no denying that. It will be interesting to see if Man City take the same approach with Arsenal this summer, Gundogan is an anomaly due to his situation, but with someone like Joao Cancelo, do City feel like Arsenal are closer now and that changes their approach if they come for any of their players,” Jacobs said.

Who wouldn’t?

Mikel Arteta would sign Ilkay Gundogan tomorrow if he could, and, in all honesty, every manager in world football probably would as well.

The German has been hailed as ‘one of Europe’s best players’ by Pep Guardiola, and as he’s shown in recent weeks, he’s still playing his best football.

Yes, he’s 32, but he’s in his pomp right now, and if Arsenal sign him this summer, he could immediately become one of the Gunners’ very best players from day one.

Whether or not Arsenal can get this done remains to be seen, but if they do, they could have what it takes to overcome Manchester City next season.