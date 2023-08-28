Brennan Johnson to Tottenham is a transfer rumour that is gathering momentum at a rapid pace.

The Welsh attacker has been linked with a move to the north London club for a little while now, and it looks as though this one could be a goer.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tottenham do have Johnson down as their priority target this summer, and they appear to be in a good position to go and get this deal done before the end of the transfer window.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Tottenham in a good position

Thomas shared what he knows about the £50m player.

“I think Brennan Johnson remains the priority for Spurs at the moment, and they seem to be in a good position, but like I say, nothing is close to actually happening or being agreed yet,” Thomas said.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Exciting

Tottenham have done a lot of good business already this summer, and the addition of Johnson to this side would be the icing on the cake.

Young, quick, versatile and proven at this level, Johnson is exactly the type of player Tottenham need to take their attack to the next level.

If you’re being harsh, you’d say that Tottenham are lacking a bit in their attack at the moment – only one of their forwards has scored a goal so far this season, and Johnson would be able to quickly and decisively change that dynamic going forwards.

This would be a brilliant finale to the transfer window, and Tottenham fans should be excited about the idea of Johnson potentially arriving at the club.