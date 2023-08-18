Harry Maguire’s situation at Manchester United remains a tricky one.

The England international is, quite clearly, surplus to requirements at Old Trafford right now, and, in an ideal world, he will get his move away from Manchester this summer.

Maguire’s move to West Ham has collapsed, and that leaves the door ajar for other Premier League clubs to come and get involved.

Tottenham have previously been linked with the £30m defender, and according to Sam Allardyce, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, the north London club would improve as a team if they brought Maguire into their backline.

DUBLIN, IRELAND: August 6: Harry Maguire #5 of Manchester United during team warm-up before the Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao, pre-season friendly match at Aviva Stadium on August 6th, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Maguire would improve Spurs

Allardyce gave his verdict on the centre-back.

“If you get him for £30m that’s a bargain, there’s no doubt about that. It’s clear that Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea aren’t going to go for him, but anyone after that like Villa like you said or Tottenham, he’s going to improve all of their teams,” Allardyce said.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Sam Allardyce, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Difficult

Maguire is a fantastic player on his day, but it is hard to imagine how he would cope in this Tottenham team.

Ange Postecoglou uses the highest of high lines in his teams, and, with all due respect to Maguire, if there’s one thing he struggles with, it’s his pace and turning quickly.

Maguire would work really well in a team that tries to defend in a traditional manner and doesn’t take too many risks, but Postecoglou’s Tottenham aren’t that type of team.

As Allardyce says, a team like Aston Villa could be a better option, and after the injury to Tyrone Mings, perhaps that’s an avenue the Midlands club would like to explore.