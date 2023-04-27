'Impressive': Pundit claims 23-year-old Arsenal player was actually really good against Man City last night











Arsenal were abysmal against Manchester City on Wednesday evening, but David Meyler has managed to find one positive from the game for the Gunners.

Indeed, speaking on Off The Ball, Meyler spoke highly of Reiss Nelson and the impact he made for the Gunners off the bench, describing his cameo appearance as ‘impressive’.

However, the pundit did add the caveat that it’s much easier to perform in a game where you’re losing comfortably as the opposition have usually taken their foot off of the gas towards the end of the match, allowing impact subs to showcase their abilities.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Nelson was impressive

The pundit gave his verdict on Nelson.

“Trossard has been excellent since he came in January. You can see that with his assists and his goals. It can be quite easy to come on in a game where you’re losing and to show a bit of a life and show a bit of a spark and that’s one of the only positive things that Arteta can take from the game. Reiss Nelson was impressive when he came on, but it was easy because City were in control and he was adding fresh legs and energy,” Meyler said.

Looked bright

Regardless of the game state at the time, it does have to be say that Nelson looked bright against Manchester City.

Yes, the Cityzens had the game sewn up at the time and it was easy for him to come on and make an impact, but you still have to deal with the pressure and perform.

Nelson is a player whose future at Arsenal has come into question in recent weeks, but performances like this will only strengthen his case for staying at the Emirates for a little while longer.

Nelson was a rare bright spot in what was an abysmal Arsenal showing.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

