Leeds United have been very impressed by what they’ve seen from Daniel Farke in their search for a new manager.

That is according to Phil Hay who was speaking on The Square Ball Podcast about the German.

The 46-year-old has been linked with Leeds lately, and according to Hay, the club have been very impressed by the former Norwich City boss.

Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Leeds impressed by Farke

Hay shared what he knows about the potential Sam Allardyce replacement.

“Farke, without being nailed on for the job, he was sounded out by Leeds and I think Leeds were pretty impressed by him, Leeds liked what they saw. They liked him,” Hay said.

“Yeah, they were pretty impressed by him and he does have that past record of getting Norwich out of the division and doing it quite well.”

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A lot to like

Leeds have been really impressed by Daniel Farke, and, in all honesty, it’s not hard to see why.

Indeed, the German is a top class manager who has a 66% promotion rate in the Championship.

In fact, Farke has won the Championship twice in three attempts, and that’s exactly what Leeds want.

Of course, there are huge questions around whether or not Farke is good enough for the Premier League, but Leeds can cross that bridge when they come to it.

Right now, promotion from the Championship is the only think the Whites need to focus on, and there really aren’t many better out there than Farke when it comes to leading a team out of the second-tier of English football.