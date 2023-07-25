‘Impressed’: Jermaine Beckford says 19-year-old Leeds youngster has really caught his eye

Jermaine Beckford has tipped Mateo Joseph to make something of an impact on the Leeds first-team this season.

Beckford, who was speaking to TBR Football in association with Hisense, stated that he has high hopes for Joseph heading into the new campaign.

It was reported last week that the teenager has been making something of an impact in pre-season with Leeds, and the coaches at Elland Road have been impressed by his development.

It isn’t just the coaches at Leeds who have been impressed either. Beckford has stated that he thinks Joseph could get a chance to show his abilities this term, claiming that the teenager can offer something a bit different and a direct goal threat that wasn’t always there last term.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Joseph tipped to kick on

Beckford spoke highly of the youngster.

“Yeah I do, he had a lot of time with the first team last season, he knows where the back of the net is as well, he’s such a comfortable player in and out of possession. His movement is really good, he’s composed in front of goal as well,” Beckford said.

“I’ve seen him play a couple of times and I’ve been impressed. I would have liked to have seen him play a little more last season to get more experience, but with relegation comes the opportunity for some of the younger players to show what they’re capable of.

“He could definitely be one for this season who offers something a little bit different, that direct goal threat which unfortunately last season we were lacking that for large portions of it.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Promising

Of course, it’s never easy to break into the starting XI as a young player, but all the noises surrounding Joseph are promising right now.

Beckford has been impressed, and so have the coaches at Leeds, and if he can showcase his abilities early in the season, there’s no reason why he can’t play a big part in this campaign.

We’ve seen with the likes of Fulham and Burnley in recent years that giving chances to youngsters can be huge in a Championship promotion push, and Leeds do have a few very promising young players coming through right now.

Keep an eye on Joseph, as he could be an emerging star at Elland Road.

Jermaine Beckford was speaking to TBR Football in association with Hisense, who are giving exclusive offers to Leeds United fans and members right now.