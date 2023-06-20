‘Immense’ player tells club he won’t sign new deal; Arteta personally involved in Arsenal move talks

Mikel Arteta has personally been involved in negotiations as Arsenal look to strike a deal with Chelsea for Kai Havertz during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from ESPN, which notes that the Germany international has informed the Blues that he has no intention of signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Kai Havertz has emerged in recent days as something of a surprise target for Arsenal. The German has not had the best time at Chelsea. Nevertheless, the Gunners are ready to offer him very lucrative terms.

Arteta personally involved in talks to sign Havertz

According to ESPN, his £220,000-a-week wages are not thought to be a problem. And Arsenal are expected to return with a second bid after their opening offer was rejected.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

ESPN suggests that they are reluctant to meet Chelsea’s £70 million asking price. But what may help is that Havertz has apparently made it clear that he will not sign a new deal – two years before his current terms expire.

Mikel Arteta meanwhile, has personally got involved in the talks to try and bring Havertz across the capital.

It was suggested by The Times that Arsenal were set to submit a first bid in excess of £55 million. So it would appear that the two clubs are not too far away in their respective valuations.

It would therefore, surely be best for all parties if a move could be agreed. Chelsea will not want to keep him if he could potentially run his contract down.

Arsenal may be leaving the door open for rivals to swoop in. But in truth, it is hard to imagine that there are going to be a queue of clubs willing to pay a lot more than £55 million for the 24-year-old this summer.

Havertz is not looking to extend his stay at Chelsea, while Arteta is working on getting a deal across the line. It really feels like it may be a matter of time before the ‘immense‘ forward ends up at the Emirates.