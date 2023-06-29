‘Immediately said yes’: Fabrizio Romano says £45m player is desperate to join Arsenal, he isn’t hesitating

Jurrien Timber is so keen to join Arsenal.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who has been speaking about the Dutch defender and his potential £45m move to Arsenal.

Timber is reportedly closing in on a move to the Gunners, and according to Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the defender has had no hesitation in accepting a move to the north London club.

Indeed, Romano says that Timber immediately said yes to Arsenal when they approached him, claiming that there is now an agreement on a five-year contract between the player and the club.

Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Timber keen

Romano shared what he knows about Timber.

“I can guarantee that as with Havertz and Rice, Timber is really excited about the Arsenal project, and he immediately said yes to Arsenal, there is an agreement on a five year contract and we’re just waiting on an agreement between clubs, but Jurrien Timber is very close to Arsenal,” Romano said.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Grown

This just goes to show how much Arsenal have grown as a club.

Make no mistake about it, Jurrien Timber is one of the most-coveted young players in Europe right now, and the fact that he’s desperate to join Arsenal is a sign of the direction the north London club are moving in.

Let’s not forget, just two or three years ago, Arsenal were genuinely looking like being a mid-table club after back-to-back eighth place finishes.

However, after a cultural reset and a huge recruitment drive, Arsenal are now one of the most appealing clubs in Europe once again and that means that players like Timber are desperate to join the club.