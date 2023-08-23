Newcastle have found their left-back solution in the shape of Lewis Hall.

The Chelsea youngster has signed for the Magpies, and, in all honesty, this could prove to be a brilliant signing.

Newcastle have needed a left-back for a while now, and they’ve now signed one of the brightest teenagers in the Premier League in that position.

However, for the longest time, it looked as though the Tyneside Club would sign another talented full-back from a London club.

Indeed, Kieran Tierney was strongly linked with a move to St James’ Park, and speaking on Inside Arsenal, Charles Watts has declared on Inside Arsenal that he’s very surprised that Newcastle haven’t ultimately moved to sign Tierney.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Shocked

The journalist shared his view on Newcastle not going for Tierney.

“I just don’t get Newcastle. That sort of money they’ve paid for Lewis Hall, they could’ve just gotten a readymade international left-back who is a very talented player and I think it is an odd call and I’m very surprised they’ve done it. For Arsenal, long-term it might help because Tierney going to Newcastle certainly strengthens Newcastle, so I don’t think Arsenal will be shedding too many tears,” Watts said.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Would’ve made sense

It has to be said that a move for Tierney would have made the world of sense.

Now, we know what Newcastle are trying to do, they’re building long-term with young players who could dominate well into the next decade, but, at the same time, they’re in a position where they could really push to win things right now.

With all due respect to Hall, Tierney is ahead of him right now in terms of experience, talent and development, and while the 18-year-old is a long-term project, Newcastle are in a position where they can look to win things right now.

A move to Tierney would’ve made sense, and as Watts says, it’s a bit of a shock that Newcastle didn’t go for him.

Whether or not any other club comes in for Tierney remains to be seen.