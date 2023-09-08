‘Wonderful’ Arsenal summer signing suggests the best is very much yet to come from him

Arsenal summer signing Kai Havertz has not had the best of starts to life at the club and he has spoken about his form whilst on international duty.

The German international was signed by Arsenal for a reported £65million from London rivals Chelsea over the transfer window.

It has been a good start to the season for the Gunners as they have picked up three wins and one draw, but arguably they haven’t performed at their highest levels.

Manager Mikel Arteta has used Havertz in a position he wasn’t in as much at Chelsea. He has been playing as a central midfielder at Arsenal and it hasn’t been perfect for him yet.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Havertz speaks out on Arsenal’s performances so far

Havertz has looked decent but has missed some big opportunities and you can tell that he is still adapting to his new position at his new club.

Speaking at Germany’s press conference ahead of their friendly against Japan, Havertz was asked about his form so far. He said: “I have often had a phase and then you often only see the negative. It’s not the first club where I start again. Of course, you want to succeed as soon as possible, but I know that there are such phases. I’m trying to approach it relaxed.”

The “wonderful” player can shine when at his best, but in England, we have sadly not seen it enough at a consistent level.

With Arsenal spending so much on him, Arteta definitely must believe that he can get him to his best sooner rather than later.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It has only been four games so far so it definitely feels to early to fully judge Havertz yet. Despite this, with Arsenal trying to battle Manchester City for the title they cannot afford to have players not at their best starting consistently.

It is good to see the mindset Havertz has and it shows that he has the right mentality to try and get back to his best.