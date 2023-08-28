Tottenham may well be the team to watch between now and the end of the transfer window.

Spurs haven’t been the most active in the market as of late, but after selling Harry Kane for in excess of £100m, they do have money to spend.

Links to Brennan Johnson have been making headlines as of late, but, by the sounds of it, the Welshman isn’t the only man Tottenham could bring in this summer.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tottenham are still on the lookout for a new defender, and there is a mystery option that Spurs are currently considering, although, Thomas and his colleagues haven’t quite been able to figure out who this player is.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Mystery defender wanted

Thomas shared what he knows about Spurs’ plans.

“Spurs still have one option, I’m trying to find out who that option is and if another player has come into play. Tosin Adarabioyo is looking increasingly unlikely, Perr Schuurs is one they like, but he’s right-footed. There’s some work to do on my behalf and for other journalists out there to figure out who this option is and if it’s one we’ve already spoken about or another one who has come into play. That does happen, new players come onto the radar, yeah,” Thomas said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Exciting

This is an exciting rumour.

Spurs have been flying so far, but there’s still that soft underbelly in the heart of their defence if any injuries or suspensions affect this squad.

Yes, Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven have proven to be a brilliant partnership so far, but if either of those two get injured, Spurs’ defence is looking very ropey to say the least.

Luckily, it sounds as though help will be on the way, and it’s exciting to ponder who this mystery defensive target could be.