‘I’m told this is not the case’: Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s now heard about Sofyan Amrabat and Liverpool

Thursday evening was a rather exciting night for Liverpool fans as the Reds’ hunt for a new midfielder heated up.

Wataru Endo looks to be on the verge of joining the Merseyside club, and according to Dutch outlet, AD, Sofyan Amrabat is also on his way to Anfield.

Of course, as with any transfer rumour, you have to take these reports with a pinch of salt, and according to Fabrizio Romano, AD have gone a bit early on their Amrabat claims.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano says that Amrabat isn’t actually on his way to Anfield just yet, claiming that those reports were premature, but he did state that Liverpool have made a call to Amrabat and that they are informed on the conditions of this deal.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – JUNE 07: Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina reacts following the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC at Eden Arena on June 07, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Amrabat not on his way

Romano shared what he knows about the Moroccan.

“Let’s follow the situation of Sofyan Amrabat. We had rumours in the Dutch media of Amrabat being on his way to Liverpool. From what I am told this is not the case today. What happened is yesterday, Liverpool, in the night called Amrabat’s side to be informed on the conditions of the deal. Liverpool know what it will take to sign Amrabat, now it’s on Liverpool, they didn’t submit a bid to Fiorentina and they didn’t submit a bid to the player,” Romano said.

AL KHOR, QATAR – DECEMBER 14: Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco is seen after France won the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match against Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. France beat Morocco 2-0, to face Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup final. (Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

One to watch

Amrabat may not be on his way to Liverpool just yet, but this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Liverpool don’t make these kinds of calls to a player unless they genuinely want to sign them, and while Endo may be on his way, the Japanese star may not be the only midfield signing between now and the end of the window.

Amrabat’s move to Liverpool isn’t as advanced as some would have you believe, but there is certainly some weight behind these rumours and it remains one to watch.