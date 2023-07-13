‘I’m told’: Sky Sports journalist shares what he’s now heard about Tapsoba and Tottenham

Tottenham remain locked in talks over the signings of Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven, but no bids have gone in just yet.

That is what is being reported by Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth when speaking to Last Word on Spurs about Tottenham’s hunt for a new defender.

Sheth has made it clear that Spurs do indeed want to sign two new centre-backs this summer, naming the aforementioned pair as top targets.

However, while talks are ongoing, Spurs are yet to make a concrete offer for either player.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

No offer yet

Sheth shared what he knows about Tapsoba and Van de Ven.

“I would say never say never, what is clear is that the centre-back position is a priority position for Tottenham. My information is that they want to bring in two central defenders this summer. You mention them there, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Micky Van de Ven. I’m told that Tottenham are in talks with both clubs over those two players, no bid as yet has been made is the information we are getting, but definitely interest there,” Sheth said.

Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Speed it up

Tottenham have been linked with these two for a couple of weeks now, and we can’t help but feel that they need to speed up this process if they want to hit the ground running this season.

Pre-season training has already started, and the sooner these new defenders are through the door the better.

Playing at centre-back is about so much more than just having individual talent, you need to be drilled and organised, and Ange Postecoglou needs as much time as possible to work with these players if they want to start brightly at Spurs.