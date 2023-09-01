‘I’m told’: Sky journalist shares what he’s just heard about Brennan Johnson from Forest’s training ground

Tottenham want to sign Brennan Johnson.

Ange Postecoglou has apparently earmarked the young attacker as his top target heading into the final weeks of the transfer window, and Spurs have been working on this move for a little while.

Daniel Levy has been working on this deal for some time now, but, as of yet, there has been no breakthrough.

Indeed, according to Rob Dorsett, speaking outside Nottingham Forest’s training ground on Sky Sports News (1/9/23 9:50AM), this deal still hangs in the balance as we tick into the final hours of the window.

In the balance

Dorsett shared what he’s heard about Johnson now.

“Forest may not be done there, that is three potential ins, but fans are concerned they’re going to lose Brennan Johnson to Spurs, that one is in the balance I’m told. Negotiations are still going on about a price. Forest may be open to letting Johnson go if they can get another midfielder in,” Dorsett said.

Won’t be easy

It sounds as though we’ve hit a bit of an impasse on this deal, and it won’t be an easy one to overcome.

Indeed, with Daniel Levy and Evangelos Marinakis both proving to be two of the most stubborn men in football, this could be a real struggle.

Spurs and Forest have around 13 hours to sort this one out, and they need to get a move on if this deal is going to be done before the deadline.