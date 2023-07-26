Arsenal have made some truly transformative signings this summer.

Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are two of the most highly-rated young players in Europe, but, by the sounds of it, the addition of Kai Havertz to this side could be the biggest game-changer for Arsenal.

Indeed, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Mikel Arteta has big plans for Havertz, so much so that he’s actually going to change Arsenal’s formation in order to get the German into a defined role that he fits into more easily.

Jones shared what he knows about Havertz.

“As an eight I quite like him. I’m told that we should expect Arteta to slightly alter the shape next season, it won’t be the same setup as last season it has been modified in pre-season and that is so Kai has a defined role that he fits into more easily than it would look when you see the team Arsenal used last season,” Jones said.

This is very interesting to hear to say the least.

Havertz is clearly a player Mikel Arteta rates incredibly highly, and if he’s willing to change his formation for the German, he clearly has massive plans for him.

It will be interesting to see what this formation change looks like. Havertz doesn’t really have what you would call a set best position, and we’re yet to really see where Arteta wants to use him.

This could be a switch to a 4-1-4-1 or it could be a switch to a 4-2-2-2, it all depends on where Havertz is going to play in this team.

Arteta clearly has a trick or two up his sleeve heading into this season, so watch this space.