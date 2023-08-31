‘I’m told’: Mark Lawrenson shares what he’s heard Mo Salah’s agent has been doing now

Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and these rumours just won’t go away.

The Egyptian is set to be subject of a massive bid from the middle east, and many are starting to speculate that Salah could be on his way out of Anfield.

However, speaking to Off The Ball, Mark Lawrenson isn’t on board with the idea that Salah will leave.

Lawrenson still has plenty of contacts at Liverpool as a club ambassador, and he’s heard whispers about this potential move.

Interestingly, Lawrenson has heard that Salah’s agent has actually been very quiet throughout this saga – rather uncharacteristic of an agent looking to get their player a move this summer.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Salah’s agent quiet

Lawrenson shared what he’s heard about Salah’s agent.

“His agent will have been called by the Saudis every single day three or four times a day and he would’ve been told exactly what he would earn. The agent always gets the information and starts to stir things. He’s a bit of a strange guy the agent, but generally up until now with this he’s actually kept really, really quiet I’m told,” Lawrenson said.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Not pushing

Now, we’re not saying that it’s impossible that Mo Salah leaves Liverpool before the end of the summer, but it’s clear that he’s not necessarily desperate to leave.

His agent isn’t making any noise, and he’s training as per usual.

Salah is posting images from training on social media, and he still looks as happy as ever at Liverpool.

Salah could still leave, but it doesn’t look as though he or his agent will be trying to push anything through.