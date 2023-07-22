‘I’m told’: Liverpool’s analytics department are going barmy over £70m target now – journalist

Cheick Doucoure continues to be linked with Liverpool, and it seems as though this could be a stats-driven signing.

Indeed, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the analytics department at Anfield are really big on the Crystal Palace midfielder.

Crystal Palace aren’t super keen to sell the player, but according to Bailey, the stats boffins at Anfield are really keen on the player.

Stats are a huge part of the recruitment process these days, and according to Bailey, Doucoure is a player the higher-ups at Liverpool are really into.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Doucoure appreciated

Bailey shared what he knows about the Palace ace.

“Yeah they’re asking for at least £65m-70m, which they think is market value. Palhinha is very similar and that’s why clubs are looking abroad. Premier League just isn’t value for teams trying to sign players. Palace don’t need to sell and he’s an important player for them. From what I’m told in the analytics department he’s a real highlight. The analytics departments love him,” Bailey said.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Passes the test

Of course, these football clubs’ analytics departments are running at an incredibly high level of detail, but just crunching the basic numbers shows you why they’re so keen on Doucoure.

2.3 tackles per game and 1.6 interceptions per game is a fantastic return for a number six, while he’s very rarely dispossessed, and his pass completion rate is passable as well.

Of course, there’s a difference between the numbers test and the eye test, but we can’t help but be intrigued by the idea of Doucoure playing in a more ball-dominant team where he acts as a midfield destroyer.

This is certainly an intriguing transfer to ponder, and it sounds like it could be an option for Liverpool.