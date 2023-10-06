‘I’m told’: Journalist says Rangers will ‘definitely’ now interview manager who wowed Pep Guardiola

Glasgow Rangers are looking for a new manager, and their recruitment process is now stepping up a gear.

Indeed, all week we’ve been hearing how the Ibrox outfit have been sounding out potential targets, and it now won’t be long before the interview process gets underway.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show Podcast, Mark Guidi has shared his latest understanding of the situation with Rangers, and he’s led to believe that Kevin Muscat is one candidate who has been pencilled in for a formal interview.

Muscat interview lined up

Guidi shared what he knows about Muscat.

“So the Michael Beale era is over, we’re waiting to find out who it will be. Earlier in the programme Mark Guidi said a real contender is Kevin Muscat, there’s no question, interviews will be happening, and it won’t be in Glasgow,” The host said.

“From what I’m told, Kevin Muscat will definitely be interviewed for the job,” Guidi added.

Exciting

There’s certainly reason to be excited about this appointment.

As much as Rangers fans won’t like to admit it, Ange Postecoglou has been the most transformative coach in Scottish football in recent years, and Muscat is certainly cut from that same cloth.

Not only is he an Australian manager currently in Japan, he plays a very similar style to the current Spurs boss, and he’s even impressed Pep Guardiola in the past.

Indeed, Guardiola’s Man City played against Muscat’s Yokohama Marinos in pre-season this summer, and the Spaniard had nothing but good things to say about their style.

“I say wow,” Guardiola said.

“I watched Yokohama and I like what I see. Maybe because we are in the same football group – the City Football Group – they are doing a very good job.”

This style of football has proven to be successful time after time in recent years, and if Muscat can bring a bit of that to Ibrox, he could well be an inspired appointment.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as Rangers search for their Michael Beale replacement.