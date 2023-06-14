Manchester United are willing to loan out Harry Maguire this summer, but not to Newcastle United.

That is what Dean Jones has reported on the Ranks FC Patreon page.

Newcastle have been linked with Maguire lately, but it may be difficult for the Magpies to do a deal with the Red Devils over the ‘great’ player.

Apparently, Manchester United see Newcastle as big rivals in the Premier League these days, and they’re not keen to strengthen a rival with a loan deal.

Won’t loan Maguire to Newcastle

Jones shared what he knows about Maguire.

“United expected offers to start landing this week but they will not force him out of the club. There is too much respect for him. It is a bit of a problem though, he’s blocking them from signing a new defender. I’m told they will definitely consider loaning him out – as long as it isn’t to a rival. FYI Newcastle count as a rival these days,” Jones wrote.

Good news and bad news

This is an interesting blend of good news and bad news for Newcastle.

On one hand, it’s frustrating to see that Manchester United don’t want to do a loan deal with Newcastle for Maguire as the England international could have been brilliant on Tyneside.

However, at the same time, it is promising to hear that Newcastle are now seen a genuine rivals to Manchester United, and that just goes to show how much the club has grown and developed over the past few years.

Don’t be shocked to see more and more clubs take this stance as Newcastle continue to show signs of being able to upset the status quo in English football.