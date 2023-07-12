Dominik Szoboszlai has been smashing it in pre-season so far.

Liverpool released a video of the Reds’ pre-season fitness tests earlier this week, and the Hungarian dominated the lactate test, getting a score of 20.2.

For the layman, that may not mean much. After all, most people have probably never taken part in a lactate test, but according to Neil Jones, writing on his Substack, he’s been told that a score of 20.2 is a serious score in such a fitness test.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Szoboszlai smashing it

Jones shared what he’d been told about Szoboszlai’s training score.

“Dominik Szoboszlai looks like he can run for days. “Bro, 20.2?!” marvelled Alexander-Arnold after the Hungarian had seen off Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo in his first fitness challenge on Merseyside. 20.2 is, I’m told, a serious score for a lactate test. In Szoboszlai, Liverpool look like they’ve bought a hell of an athlete, as well as a supremely-talented footballer,” Jones wrote.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Perfect for Klopp

This certainly bodes well for Szoboszlai’s life on Merseyside.

Indeed, above anything else, the most important thing for a Jurgen Klopp player is to be as fit as a fiddle, and it sounds as though the midfielder certainly ticks that box.

To be honest, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise to see Szoboszlai doing this. This is a young player who was bred by the Red Bull stable, and, as the likes of Sadio Mane and Ibrahima Konate have proven, those players are often incredibly well-suited to Klopp’s style and system.

Don’t be shocked if Szoboszlai makes an instant impact at Liverpool and takes the Premier League by storm this season.