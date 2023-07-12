Follow us on

'.
'I'm told': Journalist says 22-year-old has been smashing it in pre-season fitness tests for Liverpool
Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Liverpool

HomeEnglish Premier LeagueLiverpool

‘I’m told’: Journalist says 22-year-old has been smashing it in pre-season fitness tests for Liverpool

Charles Jones
Charles Jones

Dominik Szoboszlai has been smashing it in pre-season so far.

Liverpool released a video of the Reds’ pre-season fitness tests earlier this week, and the Hungarian dominated the lactate test, getting a score of 20.2.

For the layman, that may not mean much. After all, most people have probably never taken part in a lactate test, but according to Neil Jones, writing on his Substack, he’s been told that a score of 20.2 is a serious score in such a fitness test.

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - DFB Cup Final
Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Szoboszlai smashing it

Jones shared what he’d been told about Szoboszlai’s training score.

“Dominik Szoboszlai looks like he can run for days. “Bro, 20.2?!” marvelled Alexander-Arnold after the Hungarian had seen off Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo in his first fitness challenge on Merseyside. 20.2 is, I’m told, a serious score for a lactate test. In Szoboszlai, Liverpool look like they’ve bought a hell of an athlete, as well as a supremely-talented footballer,” Jones wrote.

Liverpool FC v Brentford FC - Premier League
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Perfect for Klopp

This certainly bodes well for Szoboszlai’s life on Merseyside.

Indeed, above anything else, the most important thing for a Jurgen Klopp player is to be as fit as a fiddle, and it sounds as though the midfielder certainly ticks that box.

To be honest, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise to see Szoboszlai doing this. This is a young player who was bred by the Red Bull stable, and, as the likes of Sadio Mane and Ibrahima Konate have proven, those players are often incredibly well-suited to Klopp’s style and system.

Don’t be shocked if Szoboszlai makes an instant impact at Liverpool and takes the Premier League by storm this season.

Related Topics

Related Posts

More in Liverpool

More in Liverpool
Close