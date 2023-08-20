‘I’m telling you’: Pundit absolutely amazed by 24-year-old Liverpool star; says he’s an unreal player

Jamie O’Hara has labelled Trent Alexander-Arnold an unreal player to have in your team, as he suggested that he would not be at all surprised to see Liverpool challenge for the Premier League title this season.

O’Hara was speaking on talkSPORT after Jurgen Klopp’s side picked up their first win of the Premier League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield.

There is a lot to like about Liverpool this season. They have had to make a number of changes. And they look refreshed at the start of this campaign.

O’Hara praises Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool win

Obviously, one of the most notable changes over the last 12 months has involved Trent Alexander-Arnold being deployed in a different role.

The England international has come in for a lot of criticism for his defensive work over the last few years. But the inverted full-back role appears to suit the 24-year-old absolutely perfectly.

He can still contribute to the defence. But he now has a lot more freedom to get forward and make an impact in midfield, or in the final third.

Surprisingly, he is actually yet to provide a goal or assist in the opening two games of the season. Nevertheless, as O’Hara was listing everything which makes him think that Liverpool will be in the title conversation, he suggested that Alexander-Arnold is set to make a real impact.

“Don’t be surprised if Liverpool are right up there. I think they’re going to be up there,” he told talkSPORT. “They’ve got players scoring goals. Salah, he’s going to get you 25 goals every season. He’s a problem. And now you’ve sorted out a fresh midfield; Nunez ain’t even playing in the team. You’ve got a new midfield.

“Trent, I’m telling you, alright, he’ll make a mistake but he’s an unreal player to have in your side. Alisson’s still one of the best keepers, if not the best keeper in the league. Do not be surprised if Liverpool challenge for the title.”

It has not been a perfect transfer window for Liverpool. And yet, it really does feel as though they are only a couple of players away from indeed having an amazing squad.

They have so many world-class players in their ranks. If they can find the right balance before the deadline passes, they are surely going to be up there.

Certainly, if Alexander-Arnold finds his best form over the coming months, Liverpool fans are going to be treated to something very special.