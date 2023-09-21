Mohamed Salah could end up leaving Liverpool for a world-record fee.

The Egyptian was the subject of some huge bids from Saudi Arabia this summer, and, by the sounds of it, the Saudis aren’t going to give up here.

Indeed, more bids are expected in January and next summer, and according to John Aldridge, speaking on the Aldo Meets Podcast, Salah will be worth £250m next summer as the Saudi clubs become more and more desperate to bring the most high-profile Muslim player in world football to their league.

Aldridge gave his verdict on the winger.

“My stance on Mo is different. I have to say this. With Mo we have the biggest diamond in the world. The best Muslim player of all-time, he’s 31, he can play in this league until he’s 35. He can play in their league until he’s 40, he’s super fit, they can have him for years to come. I’m telling you now, with one year left on his contract at the end of this season he will be worth £250m. That’s what he’s valued out there, not just for football reasons, but other reasons as well. That’s my philosophy on it,” Aldridge said.

It sounds ridiculous to suggest that a player with one year left on their deal will be worth £250m, but, at the end of the day, money is no object for the Saudis at this point.

They have a limitless pot of cash, and if they are that desperate for Salah, they may have to shell out that ridiculous fee.

Of course, whether or not they do decide to go in for that amount remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be a shock if this transfer did clear that £200m barrier if it eventually happens.