Brennan Johnson to Tottenham was one of the biggest deals on deadline day.

The attacker joined Spurs for £47.5m on deadline day from Nottingham Forest.

Now, this wasn’t the most surprising deadline day move of all time. After all, it was discussed all week long, but one person who was surprised by this move was Karen Carney.

Indeed, speaking on Premier League Productions, the pundit stated that she was surprised that Forest allowed Johnson to leave on deadline day to join Tottenham, claiming that she was shocked they let him go.

Carney shocked

The pundit shared her verdict on this deal.

“Brilliant, really really good. I really, really like him. Last season he was the spark of Forest. He’s a young player, Forest developed him and they would want as much money as possible. I’m surprised they let him go to be honest,” Carney said.

Right time

As much as it hurts to sell one of your own academy products, the time was probably right for Johnson to go.

Forest received a massive offer from a big club for their player. You, quite simply, can’t hold onto someone in that situation.

These chances don’t come around often in football, and if Johnson wants to reach the top of the game, he has to gamble and make these sorts of moves as soon as they’re on the table.

Whether or not Forest live to regret letting Johnson go remains to be seen, but, in all honesty, it’s not that much of a surprise to see that they’ve buckled after Tottenham put so much money on the table.