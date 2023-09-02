Luis Sinisterra has left Leeds to join Bournemouth on loan with an option to buy.

After a summer of exits, the Colombian was the last man out the door, and he’s sealed a return to the Premier League with the Cherries.

A move to Bournemouth makes a lot of sense. After all, he already knows Tyler Adams well and they play a style that suits him, but according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, there was another move that Sinisterra could’ve made.

Indeed, Bailey says that Brentford had shown a strong interest in the winger on the day, and he was surprised that the Bees didn’t push more strongly for this deal.

Brentford wanted Sinisterra

Bailey shared what he knows about the winger.

“It started early in the day, Leeds fans are not happy with this one. They’re really not. Bournemouth came in and there was interest from Brentford. I’m surprised Brentford didn’t push stronger for this player, he would fit them nicely,” Bailey said.

Surprising

It is somewhat surprising to see that Brentford didn’t push harder for the £20m winger as this move would’ve been right up their street.

A talented, young, tricky winger who has bundles of energy, Sinisterra would’ve been brilliant for Thomas Frank’s side.

Factor in that the west London club’s move for Johan Bakayoko also collapsed on deadline day, and this move would’ve made even more sense.

For some reason, Brentford didn’t push for this signing and instead the Leeds ace has ended up at Bournemouth on loan.