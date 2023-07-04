‘I’m surprised’: Journalist left shocked 22-year-old hasn’t officially signed for Arsenal yet

Journalist Graeme Bailey has been left confused as to why Jurrien Timber hasn’t officially signed for Arsenal yet this summer.

Reports have been circulating suggesting that Arsenal are close to fully completing a deal with Ajax for the Netherlands defender.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad this summer as the Gunners just fell short of winning the Premier League this season.

Squad depth was a huge reason for their form dipping towards the end of the season. Now, they want to make sure last season wasn’t a one-off by signing top players.

Journalist shocked Timber hasn’t signed for Arsenal yet

With Arsenal already signing Havertz this summer, they are looking to sign more players early to make sure they have a full pre-season.

Journalist Bailey was speaking about Timber on the Talking Transfers podcast. He was shocked that the transfer isn’t official yet. He said: “I’m surprised it hasn’t been announced yet to be honest. I thought this one would be. Everything was agreed over the weekend.

“We know the fee, we know his wages, his contract, we know everything. We just haven’t seen him in an Arsenal shirt yet. That’s the only thing lacking from this deal.”

Despite only being 22 years-old, Timber has already won league titles and shone at international level. The versatile defender seems like an ideal option for Arsenal.

He brings European experience and a winning mentality to the Arsenal squad. He could be the key to the club in both attack and defence due to the fact that the centre-back can also play as a right-back.

The Gunners will have a lot more matches as they are in the Champions League. They will want to win at least one trophy next season so strength in depth is key.