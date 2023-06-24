Max Kilman has been linked with Spurs for a little while now.

The Wolves defender is apparently someone Tottenham really like, but, as of yet, Spurs haven’t made their move for the centre-back.

That is much to the bemusement of Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel.

The journalist noted that Kilman is a player Tottenham really like, and he’s stated that he’s really surprised that Spurs aren’t in fact going for the Englishman at this point.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Why aren’t Spurs in for him?

Bailey gave his verdict on Kilman.

“They’re keeping Kilman and he’s a wonderful player. Max Kilman is as good as Levi Colwill. I think they will do well to hang on to him, I’m surprised Spurs haven’t pushed harder, they have been linked, but I’m surprised they haven’t pushed harder for him because he’s a potential England player Kilman, he’s that good,” Bailey said.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Plenty of time

Tottenham haven’t made their move for Kilman yet, but, let’s be honest, there’s still plenty of time for movement on this front.

There are more than two months left of this transfer window, and while Tottenham may have moved quickly to land a new goalkeeper, they’re not going to have every deal sewn up and done within a few weeks.

Kilman is a target, that has been reported by a number of outlets, and he may well become a Tottenham player by the time this summer is over.

Don’t be too surprised if the centre-half works his way up Spurs’ list of targets in the coming weeks.