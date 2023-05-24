'I'm surprised': Gabby Agbonlahor left shocked after what Arsenal have done with their '£100m player'











Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that he is surprised that Bukayo Saka has not been put on a longer contract by Arsenal, insisting that he is already worth over £100 million.

Agbonlahor was speaking on talkSPORT after Arsenal announced that Bukayo Saka has signed a new contract at the Emirates. The long-anticipated announcement confirmed that the 21-year-old has penned a deal until 2027.

It is the kind of news Arsenal fans were hoping for after what has largely been an incredible season. Saka has played a pivotal role in Mikel Arteta’s side challenging for the Premier League title.

Agbonlahor surprised Arsenal didn’t tie Saka down for longer

It is an exciting statement concerning the direction Arsenal hope to go in. There were times after he burst onto the scene where it seemed inevitable that he would leave for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

However, Arsenal are back amongst the elite in the Premier League. And with that, they have managed to convince Saka to commit what could be the peak years of his career to the club.

But perhaps they did not push the boat out enough. Agbonlahor has reacted to the news by claiming that Arsenal should have been looking to tie the youngster down for even longer.

“He’s 21 years old, 134 Premier League games, 30 goals; 26 games for England at 21, and eight goals, and seven assists. Outstanding record,” he told talkSPORT. “What I love when I watch him is how strong he is. You know them smaller players and you think they’re going to get bullied, he absolutely bullies defenders, 6″2 defenders. He’s bullying them, he’s strong, aggressive. And what goes through my mind sometimes is how Southgate played him left wing-back, left-back. Please don’t do that again, because he’s one of the best wingers in the world at the moment.

“What an asset he is as well. I’m surprised they didn’t put him on a longer contract. He’s over £100 million player for sure, Saka. He’s going to get better and better.”

It is hard to imagine that there is a concerning reason behind the length of Saka’s new deal. Had the youngster wanted to leave, there would have surely been a lot more speculation linking him with a move away.

Manchester City would surely act in an instant if they got a sniff that Saka was available. But, from the outside, there appeared to be none of that at all.

Football can change so quickly right now. Arsenal may have felt that handing him a six-year contract would have made little sense when he could be in line for a further pay-rise in one or two years.

There is always a chance that they may rue the decision further down the line. But the important thing is that Saka feels right now that he has absolutely no reason to consider playing his football anywhere else.