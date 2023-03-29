‘I’m sure’: ‘Very good player’ would rather join Leeds United than Newcastle - journalist











According to Ross Gregory, Kalvin Phillips would be more open to joining Leeds United than Newcastle this summer.

Speaking on NUFC Matters, the journalist shared what he knows about Phillips after being linked with a move away from Manchester City.

Phillips hasn’t had the best of times at City since joining in the summer, and according to Gregory, the midfielder is a target for Newcastle.

However, he says that the Yorkshire Pirlo would prefer to return to his hometown club rather than head to St James’ Park.

Phillips would prefer Leeds return

Gregory shared what he knows about Phillips.

“There is an interest in Kalvin Phillips yeah. He is a player Newcastle have on their longlist of central midfielders I think. Personally I think he’s a very good player and he would be an ideal signing for Newcastle in many ways,” Gregory said.

“He has a good engine, he can get himself about, he’s a northern lad, he’s a Leeds lad and a big Leeds fan and a supporter. I’m sure that if he were to leave Manchester City at some point that Leeds would be his preferred destination because Leeds are his hometown club, but they’re in a different situation to Newcastle United at the moment.”

Depends on relegation

Phillips may well be keen on a return to Leeds United, but it surely depends on whether or not Leeds manage to stay in the Premier League this time around.

The Whites are in real danger of going down this season, and if they’re in the Championship next term they will not be able to sign the England international.

Of course, a return to Leeds is the sentimental choice, but a move to Newcastle may be the better decision for Phillips in terms of playing at the top-level and achieving his long-term career goals.

