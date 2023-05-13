‘I’m sure’: Journalist says he’s certain 50-year-old manager would take the Tottenham job now











Julian Laurens has claimed that Brendan Rodgers would happily take the Tottenham job as Spurs search for a new manager.

Speaking on ESPN, Lauren was discussing who could be in the mix to replace Antonio Conte on a full-time basis in north London, and he mentioned two British options.

Laurens stated that Ryan Mason could be in the running if he finishes this season strongly, while he also said that Brendan Rodgers would take the job if he was offered the chance to take over.

Rodgers would take the job

Laurens gave his verdict on the race to become the new Tottenham manager.

“I think Ryan Mason, because the others are ruling themselves out or have been ruled out. I think Mason if he finishes the season strongly has a chance. It is not going to be Xabi Alonso, he said he will stay at Leverkusen. Would Potter go there? Brendan Rodgers I’m sure he would go back, but I’m not sure about Rodgers I won’t like,” Laurens said.

Not a bad option

Laurens says that Rodgers would take the Spurs job, and we can’t help but think that he wouldn’t be the worst option in the world for the north London club.

He knows the league, his teams play some great football, and, crucuially, he knows how to win a trophy.

He won everything there was to win at Celtic, while he also picked up an FA Cup at Leicester while consistently challenging for a place in Europe with the Foxes too.

He came within a whisker of winning a Premier League title with Liverpool, and ever since his departure from Anfield, he’s been desperate to get back in and amongst a top six job.

Rodgers is open to the job, and Tottenham could do much worse than appointing the 50-year-old.

