'I'm sure': Journalist claims Liverpool would have loved to sign £51.5m Man City player last year











Speaking on The RedMen TV, Neil Jones has been discussing Liverpool’s transfer strategy and the fact that they just can’t get involved in the race for certain players.

This came after The Athletic reported that the Reds are now more unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.

Jones stated that Bellingham isn’t the type of player that Liverpool can’t get involved in signing, stating that there are some players Liverpool would have liked in recent times that they just couldn’t even dream of bringing in.

As many know, Kylian Mbappe had talks with Liverpool at one point, but that was way too unrealistic, and according to Jones, the Reds would really have loved to have signed Erling Haaland last summer, but, once again, the deal was simply out of their reach.

Liverpool would have liked Haaland

Jones shared what he knows about the Reds and Man City’s star man.

“There have been other players in recent years. Haaland was one of them last summer and I’m sure Liverpool would have signed him if they could have, but it was clear from the early stages that it was off the table and the figures being talked about. Mbappe too, Klopp talked about that, but even when he was leaving Monaco it was way out of their sphere,” Jones said.

Not realistic

While £51.5m isn’t a massive transfer fee, a move for Haaland was simply unrealistic for a club like Liverpool.

When you factor in wages, signing-on fees, agents fees and all of the rest, this was a mammoth deal, and Liverpool can’t make these types of signings.

The Reds are one of the biggest clubs in the world, but they’re not at that level of wealth that others are.

There’s a reason FSG are looking for outside investment at the moment, and it’s because Liverpool can’t currently compete for transfers on this level.

