‘I’m sure he’ll play’: David Seaman is convinced 25-year-old is going to start Arsenal’s next game

David Seaman has admitted that he was surprised that Aaron Ramsdale did not start the North London derby, and suggested that he expects the goalkeeper to return to the side for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup tie with Brentford this week.

Seaman was speaking on his Seaman Says podcast after David Raya kept his place for the clash with Tottenham at the weekend.

Of course, so much has been said about Aaron Ramsdale, and Mikel Arteta bringing in another goalkeeper over the summer.

David Raya has recently got his chance and has now started the last three games. Raya made an amazing save in the first-half to deny Brennan Johnson.

Seaman expects Ramsdale to return for Arsenal this week

David Seaman is one of those who has been left baffled by Arteta signing Raya and making the decision to drop Ramsdale.

Seaman has now backed Ramsdale to face Brentford in the Carabao Cup this week. However, he insisted that he would have had the 25-year-old start against Tottenham.

“I’m sure he’ll play midweek against Brentford and then we will see what happens after that,” he told Seaman Says.

“I was a little bit [surprised Raya started]. Because all I’m hearing is about this rotation system he might be doing and Aaron played four or five games and Raya has played three. Probably Aaron will play and then after who plays? If Raya comes straight back in to the Premier League then I think it’s almost obvious who his number one is.

“I’m still finding it hard to understand as a goalie what is going on, I think it’s a totally different way.”

Arteta’s next step will be fascinating

Had Ramsdale been poor, you could understand Arteta’s decision to bring in Raya. Raya is an outstanding goalkeeper who has proved himself in the Premier League. And of course, he is a Spain international.

However, Ramsdale did not appear to do a lot wrong at the start of this campaign. And he was one of the reasons Arsenal remained in the title picture for so long last season. The £30 million man’s display at Anfield is going to live long in the memory.

There is surely no chance that Arteta will frequently rotate his options. Should he do that and succeed, he will indeed be something of a genius.

But it does appear that Ramsdale has got his work cut out to regain his spot. It will be very interesting to see what happens next should the Englishman produce a stunning display if he returns on Wednesday.