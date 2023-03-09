'I'm sure': 51-year-old 'world class' manager now tipped to be open to taking the Tottenham job











Speaking on Virgin Media Sports, Richard Dunne has been discussing the Tottenham Hotspur managerial situation and a potential return to Spurs for Mauricio Pochettino.

It’s been widely reported that Pochettino could return to Spurs upon the departure of Antonio Conte from the north London club, and with Conte seemingly on the brink, speculation is growing and growing.

Dunne believes that it would be a nice story if Pochettino were to return to north London, and he thinks that he’d be open to taking the job on, stating that the ‘world class’ manager could be keen due to feeling he has unfinished business at Tottenham.

Pochettino could be open to coming back

Dunne gave his verdict on the Spurs managerial situation.

“It would be a nice story if Pochettino went back there. I’m sure he feels like he had unfinished business. It sort of came to a quick end first time around for him,” Dunne said.



“I think that you look at Conte and all season he’s not looked like a man that’s settled or a man that’s happy to be manager at Tottenham. If they could work something out between the two of them I think he’d be quite happy to leave.”

Unfinished business

Dunne is absolutely spot on, Pochettino does have unfinished business at Spurs, and he could well be tempted to go back into the north London club and achieve what he couldn’t first time around – winning a trophy.

With the financial constraints of building the new stadium now a thing of the past, Pochettino will finally be able to spend big at Spurs if he does return, while his old favourites, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Eric Dier are all still at the club.

They say ‘never go back’, but sometimes a move just makes too much sense to turn down.

Don’t be shocked if Pochettino does indeed end up back at Spurs in the summer.

